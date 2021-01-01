Meet Clemson assistant Brandon Streeter, who has an increased role for Sugar Bowl

Dabo Swinney often uses the phrase “next man up” when players have to miss games. In 2020, that term also refers to coaches.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will miss Friday’s Sugar Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter will fill in for Elliott up in the box and will help Swinney with play calls.

Friday is a big day for Streeter for another reason as it’s also his 44th birthday.

Streeter has experience as a play caller. He was the offensive coordinator at Liberty and Richmond before coming to Clemson as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator in December of 2014.

Streeter, who played quarterback at Clemson before beginning his coaching career, has been a big part of the team’s success since joining the program as an assistant six years ago. He helped develop Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence into All-Americans and national title-winning quarterbacks.

Streeter is also a guy that Swinney has mentioned as being someone who has a bright future as an offensive coordinator or head coach one day. He has called plays in Clemson’s spring game and was promoted to passing game coordinator prior to this year after Jeff Scott left to be head coach at USF.

He is Clemson’s fourth-highest paid assistant, making $540,000 per year.

“We’re certainly going to miss Tony. He does a wonderful job for us and always has,” Swinney said. “But we’re well-prepared. We’ve got a great staff. We’re all a part of it.”