Live updates as UNC takes on Texas A&M in Orange Bowl

North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters Hard Rock Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The News & Observer’s UNC beat writer C.L. Brown will be providing live updates from No. 14 North Carolina’s football game against Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.

Spiller TD: Texas A&M 7, UNC 0

The Aggies went for it on fourth-and-1 and Isaiah Spiller made it pay off with a nine-yard scoring run. UNC linebacker Tomon Fox nearly made the tackle in the backfield, but Spiller broke free.

Howell interception

UNC quarterback Sam Howell was picked off on his second pass attempt of the game. A sideline interference penalty moved the ball back to the UNC 28, but the Aggies now have a scoring opportunity set up for them.

Three and Out

Carolina won the coin toss and deferred possession until the second half. Then the Tar Heels defense held Texas A&M to a three-and-out series.