It’s hard to stay on top. How Trevor Lawrence’s Clemson career is proof of that

When Trevor Lawrence walked off the field following Clemson’s 44-16 win over of Alabama in January 2019, it seemed entirely possible that the then-freshman would lead the Tigers to three straight national titles.

Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defense that night, outplaying Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa.

His favorite targets were a fellow freshman in Justyn Ross and a sophomore in Tee Higgins. ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne was also set to return for at least one more year. And with Brent Venables running Clemson’s defense and the Tigers recruiting at an elite level, it was safe to assume Clemson would be just fine on that side of the ball as well.

Two years later, Lawrence’s time at Clemson is almost assuredly up. Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and he has all but said he is turning pro. Lawrence accomplished a great deal during his college career. He is a Heisman finalist this season and was named the ACC Player of the Year. He led Clemson to three consecutive ACC titles, and the Tigers reached the College Football Playoff each of his three seasons and the title game twice.

Lawrence is the all-time winningest quarterback in school history, and he more than lived up to his expectations as the No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2018.

But what he didn’t do is lead Clemson to a second and third national title — the way many predicted. Lawrence, after his first national championship, said he hoped to win multiple additional titles.

Lawrence went 34-2 over his college career, with both losses ending in blowout fashion in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers lost in the national title game against LSU to end the 2019 season, falling 42-25. And Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28 on Friday to end this latest season.

Lawrence’s sophomore and junior seasons ending in lopsided losses was a cruel reminder to Clemson fans of just how hard it is to win a national championship. Dabo Swinney has long had the belief that it’s harder to stay at the top than it is to get there, and you can look at the last two seasons as proof of that.

“It’s just very, very hard to win at a very high level consistently. You’ve got to have a lot of things in place from a culture standpoint, just program, people, you name it,” Swinney said in January of 2017. “You know, it’s hard. Nowadays especially, you’re having to win 14 games to get to this point, and there’s just a lot that goes into it. So with health and injuries and the parity of college football, 85 scholarships, everybody has got good players. ... It’s just very competitive and tough to do.”

Swinney has warned that winning shouldn’t be taken for granted.

In fact, he made that clear after Clemson’s 56-35 win over South Carolina in 2018 when some Tigers fans complained that the game was closer than it should have been because of a poor defensive performance.

“I just want to win by one more point. If that ever gets to where that’s not enough, then it’s time for me to move on somewhere else,” Swinney said. “The goal is to win, period. That’s just the way it is. I don’t want to ever be a program, ever, that doesn’t appreciate winning.”

But that thought process is hard to maintain when you’re dominating teams the way Clemson has, when you’re setting records left and right, when you have no competition in your league.

Winning at a high level can feel like something that’s your right as opposed to something that you’re fortunate enough to do.

Clemson has no doubt been humbled the past couple of years, as a program and as a fan base. Most of the players who were a key part of that 2018 national title win are now gone.

The Tigers are still right up there with Alabama and Ohio State as the top programs in college football, but there’s no guarantee they will stay there.

The next time Clemson reaches the playoff — or plays for a national title or wins a national championship — make sure to enjoy it, Clemson fans. Winning isn’t guaranteed, and the Sugar Bowl was the latest painful reminder of that.

