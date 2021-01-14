Clemson’s Justyn Ross announces decision on his future

Clemson’s Justyn Ross has made his decision on his future.

The star receiver will return to school, he announced on Twitter Thursday night. Ross is coming back to Clemson after missing this past season due to a congenital fusion in his spine.

Ross was named a freshman All-American in 2018 after catching 46 passes for a team-high 1,000 receiving yards.

In 2019, he led the Tigers in catches with 66 for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

The former Phenix City High (Alabama) star was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft before being injured.

A school official said Thursday night that he believes Ross still has additional medical clearances/checkpoints to come. But Ross will remain with Clemson instead of entering the draft.

The return of Ross is huge for the Tigers if he is cleared and can contribute as Clemson is losing its top two receivers from 2020 in Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell.

Run Dat Back One Time, Year 4 Otw .. #FREEFED pic.twitter.com/S0FCpeEruK — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 15, 2021