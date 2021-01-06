NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman transferring

N.C. State was going to have a crowded quarterback room next season one way or another. A seat just opened up in that room.

Bailey Hockman, the Georgia native who started seven games last season, announced he was entering the transfer portal. In 10 games, Hockman led the team in passing with 2,088 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hockman also threw 11 interceptions this season, including three in the Wolfpack’s 23-21 loss to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.

In 17 career games at N.C. State Hockman passed for 2,185 yards.

