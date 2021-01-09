Braxton Beverly back for NC State’s game against Miami basketball. Will he start?

The NC State Wolfpack and Miami Hurricanes will play basketball at noon on Saturday. Follow along here for live updates throughout the game at PNC Arena.

The return of Braxton Beverly

N.C. State senior guard Braxton Beverly will return to the rotation today after missing Clemson’s game with an ankle injury.

Beverly will start in the back court with freshman Cam Hayes.

In seven games this season, Beverly has averaged 7.1 points for N.C. State. He scored a season-high 13 against St. Louis. In his first career start, Hayes scored eight points in 24 minutes versus the Tigers.