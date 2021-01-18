Clemson All-ACC safety returning for one more season

Clemson’s entire starting defense is returning for the 2021 season.

Tigers senior safety Nolan Turner announced on Instagram Sunday night that he is coming back to school for a sixth year.

He is able to do that after the NCAA decided last August to give all fall sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner is the final Clemson starting defender to make a decision on his future. He joins senior linebacker James Skalski, junior linebacker Baylon Spector and junior cornerback Derion Kendrick as players who announced that they will return to school.

Turner had a breakout year in 2020, earning second-team All-American honors from USA Today. He was also named second-team All-ACC.

The Alabama native was second on Clemson’s team in tackles this year with 66, including six tackles for loss. He also led the Tigers with three interceptions.