Duke’s Coach K cleared to return against Wake Forest after coronavirus quarantine

The Duke Blue Devils and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will play basketball at noon on Saturday. Follow along here for live updates throughout the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Coach K will be on Duke bench

After missing Wednesday night’s 83-82 win over Boston College while quarantining from contact with a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been cleared to return to the bench for today’s game with Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski tested negative for the coronavirus again on Saturday morning, allowing him to end the 10-day quarantine Duke medical officials had mandated he follow. Krzyzewski was tested daily through his quarantine, consistently producing negative results, and said he was in good health throughout.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer served as interim head coach for the Blue Devils against Boston College. Krzyzewski watched practices via Zoom throughout his quarantine and held remote meetings with coaches and players. He spoke to the team via FaceTime before and after the Boston College game.

Johnson, Tapé remain sidelined

Freshman forward Jalen Johnson and graduate student center Patrick Tapé will both miss the Wake Forest game with injuries.

Johnson has been sidelined with a foot injury since Dec. 15. This is the third game the preseason all-ACC selection has missed due to the injury.

Tapé has a back injury that also caused him to miss the Boston College game.