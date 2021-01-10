Another defensive starter returning for NC State football team

N.C. State defensive lineman Daniel Joseph (99) tackles Miami running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State should be loaded on defense next season.

Even with the loss of nose guard Alim McNeill, the Wolfpack got good news on Sunday with an announcement of a return from another defensive lineman.

Daniel Joseph, the senior defensive end, posted a simple message on Instagram, alerting N.C. State fans that he will be taking advantage of an extra season from the NCAA: “I’m back. Let’s Ride.”

Joseph played in 11 games in 2020 after transferring from Penn State. The Toronto, Ontario, native led the Wolfpack in sacks with 6.5. He also had 10 tackles for loss, good enough for third on the team. In his first season in Raleigh, Joseph finished with 37 tackles and three quarterback hurries.

In his first game with N.C. State Joseph had five tackles and two sacks against Wake Forest. He ended the season with five tackles against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. Joseph’s return means the top 12 tacklers for the Wolfpack should be back for the 2021 season.

Earlier this week All-ACC linebacker Payton Wilson announced he would be back for the 2021 season. Prior to the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech, McNeill announced he would be forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL Draft.

Of N.C. State’s top 20 tacklers from last season, 16 will be back for the 2021 campaign.