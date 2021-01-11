Sugar Bowl film review: The plays that led to Clemson missing tonight’s title game

For the first time since the 2017 season, the college football national championship game is being played and Clemson isn’t in it.

It’s an unfamiliar spot for the Tigers, who have played in the title game every year but one from 2015 to 2019.

Clemson is at home for Monday night’s national championship after struggling on both sides of the ball against Ohio State. Clemson found itself in a 49-21 hole early in the fourth quarter, and the Buckeyes went on to earn a 49-28 win. Ohio State now faces Alabama at 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN).

We went back and watched the All-22 film of the game to see what went wrong for the Tigers. Here’s what we found:

First quarter: Early scores for Clemson

Clemson opening drive: Clemson has some early success in the passing game as Trevor Lawrence hits Travis Etienne for 26 yards on a wheel route up the right sideline. Ohio State had a linebacker matched up on Etienne, Clemson created some traffic with receivers for him to work his way through and he had no chance. Later, Ohio State blitzes on third down and Cornell Powell beats Sevyn Banks for 27 yards, putting Clemson inside the OSU 10. Lawrence finishes the drive with a touchdown run for a nice start for Clemson.

OSU opening drive: Clemson’s defense opens with a three-and-out after three straight running plays from the Buckeyes. Even though they’re stopped, it’s clear Ohio State feels like it can run on Clemson.

Clemson misses opportunity: Up 7-0 and with the ball, Clemson has a chance to go up two scores but Lawrence can’t connect with his receivers. He tries to throw a screen to Powell on second-and-8 and has it set up nicely but Lawrence’s throw is rushed and off target. On third-and-8 he has tight end Davis Allen running wide open, but Allen isn’t the primary target, Lawrence doesn’t see him until late in the play and his rushed throw is off the mark.

OSU answers: The Buckeyes need three plays to go 77 yards. Trey Sermon catches a swing pass and gains 34 yards after Lannden Zanders takes a bad angle and is unable to tackle Sermon for what should have been about a 10-yard gain. On the next play, Sermon gets the handoff before Clemson’s defense is set and takes off for a 32-yard touchdown. OSU didn’t use tempo often against Clemson, but what they did do (and did on this play) is not spend much time in their formation. OSU sprints out to its formation, Clemson defenders look to the sideline for Brent Venables’ play call and the ball is snapped.

Clemson retakes lead: The Tigers put together a seven-play, 75-yard drive to go ahead 14-7. Four of the plays go for more than 10 yards, including this run by Lyn-J Dixon. On this carry Dixon bounces off of the safety who is blitzing, finds the hole and finishes the run by running over OSU corner Shaun Wade. This should have Clemson fans excited about next year, as Dixon will take over for Etienne.

OSU responds: Another big play for Ohio State leads to a touchdown as Garrett Wilson lines up in the slot with Clemson playing zone. Derion Kendrick is the outside corner but has deep responsibilities and ends up covering Wilson. He can’t keep up and Justin Fields connects with Wilson for a 47-yard gain. Clemson has a chance to get off the field as the Buckeyes end up in a second-and-15 and third-and-8. But Fields connects with Luke Farrell for a touchdown.

Garrett Wilson is a stud. Great read and throw from Justin Fields and a better catch from Wilson as he gets by Derion Kendrick. pic.twitter.com/asT5ghiFDl — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 2, 2021

Second quarter: Fields heats up; Skalski ejected

OSU takes the lead: After a Clemson three-and-out, Ohio State goes 84 yards in nine plays to take its first lead. The drive is capped by a Fields touchdown throw to Jeremy Ruckert. Fields rolls left, then throws back to the right where Ruckert is wide open. Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski recognizes the play after Fields begins rolling left and points to the other side of the field hoping someone will be covering Ruckert, but he’s left all alone. The Buckeyes go up 21-14.

James Skalski has seen a lot of football... recognizes after a couple of steps from Justin Fields that he’s setting up a throwback and points but no one is there pic.twitter.com/tFTXjcBxos — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 11, 2021

Skalski ejected: Clemson goes three-and-out again, and Ohio State quickly pushes its lead to two scores. The Buckeyes’ drive is aided by a targeting penalty by Skalski. Ohio State would’ve faced a fourth-and-2 from the Clemson 19 if not for the penalty. Instead, the drive is kept alive and the Buckeyes later score on a pass from Fields to Chris Olave. Olave beats Sheridan Jones in man coverage to push Ohio State’s lead to 28-14.

Starting to get away: The end of the first half is a disaster for the Tigers. Clemson faces a fourth-and-3 from its own 43 with about 4 minutes left in the half and Dabo Swinney opts to punt. The Tigers were down 28-14 at the time, had allowed long touchdown drives on four straight drives and had just lost their defensive leader for the game. Ohio State was also set to get the ball back to start the second half. It was probably a spot Swinney should have gone for it.

Clemson has several chances to get off the field on Ohio State’s ensuing drive but makes big mistakes. The Buckeyes have a third-and-9 from their own 39 and run a simple handoff to Sermon. Missed tackles allow him to pick up 10 yards and the first down. Later Ohio State faces a third-and-10 from the Clemson 38 and the Tigers leave Ruckert completely uncovered for a 26-yard gain. Ruckert catches a touchdown pass two plays later to make it 35-14 Buckeyes at the half.

How does someone get this wide open from the start of the play on third and 10 pic.twitter.com/Bt2i3MxYAq — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 11, 2021

Second half: Fields, Ohio State pull away

Trading punches: Clemson gets a stop to open the third quarter and scores thanks to some impressive plays from Powell. He beats the defender for a 29-yard catch and 10-yard touchdown reception on Clemson’s first drive of the second half.

Ohio State responds right back as Clemson is in zone and Nolan Turner doesn’t get deep enough. Kendrick ends up one-on-one with Olave. Fields throws a perfect pass 63 yards in the air to put Ohio State on top 42-21.

Buckeyes put game away: Early in the fourth quarter, Jameson Williams runs a post route and beats Sheridan Jones, who is in man coverage. The Buckeyes also had another receiver wide open on the play. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is shown on the sideline speaking with Jones and safety Nolan Turner after the play. The touchdown pushes the lead to 49-21.

Powell continues to make plays: While it was a tough game for Clemson, it was a great game for Powell. The senior caught eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, beating Wade several times. His fourth quarter touchdown was particularly impressive as he turned Wade around. But it was too little too late as the Buckeyes still came away with a 49-28 victory.

Should I be more so impressed with Cornell Powell, or disappointed in Shaun Wade? pic.twitter.com/caaw3bXdch — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 2, 2021