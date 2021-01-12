No. 19 Duke will be without this coach and player at No. 20 Virginia Tech due to illness

Illnesses not diagnosed as COVID-19 will leave Duke without one player and an assistant coach for Tuesday night’s game at Virginia Tech.

Assistant coach Chris Carrawell and freshman forward Henry Coleman did not make the trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, for the No. 19 Blue Devils’ ACC game with No. 20 Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum.

Duke in a release said both are sick but both have tested negative for COVID-19 as part of the team’s daily testing protocols.

The Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0 ACC) will also be without 6-9 reserve center Patrick Tapé, who will miss his second consecutive game with a back injury.

Duke will have 6-9 freshman forward Jalen Johnson in uniform for the first time since a Dec. 8 loss to Illinois. Johnson has missed Duke’s last three games with a foot injury. The preseason all-ACC selection returned to practice on Sunday after receiving medical clearance.

A decision on whether or not he’ll play tonight will be made prior to tipoff against the Hokies.

On Monday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said the lack of interior players is concerning for the Blue Devils. Tapé and the 6-7 Coleman were a small part of that rotation. Mark Williams, a 7-foot freshman center, will be Duke’s lone true post player available for Tuesday night’s game.

“We don’t have any big guys,” Krzyzewski said. “You lose two guys like that and, even though our perimeter has done a great job, we need to get those guys back.”

With Johnson sidelined, 6-9 sophomore Matthew Hurt has served as Duke’s main interior player. A strong 3-point shooter, Hurt’s game is just as suited to playing on the perimeter as it is inside, though. He leads the ACC in scoring at 19.6 points per game while averaging 8.1 rebounds. He’s made 43.2% of his 3-point shots.