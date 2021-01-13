Live updates: NC State at Florida State basketball

N.C. State prepares to take on Florida State at 6:30 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. The Wolfpack has dropped their last two games -- a 74-70 loss at Clemson in overtime and a 64-59 loss to Miami at home. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Ice cream dreams

N.C. State (6-3, 2-2 ACC) hasn’t earned an ice cream trip so far this season. That’s been how coach Kevin Keatts has rewarded his teams for road wins since he arrived in Raleigh three seasons ago. The Pack lost at Saint Louis 80-69 on Dec. 17 when it played with a shorthanded roster. They led for 35 minutes in their loss at Clemson. Will Tallahassee be the first spot for tasty treats? Stay tuned. The Seminoles (5-2, 1-1) haven’t played since Dec. 29 because of COVID-related postponements.