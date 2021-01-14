NC State men’s basketball postpones another game due to COVID-19 issues within program

The day after N.C. State’s blowout loss at Florida State, the Wolfpack men’s basketball team is dealing with more coronavirus issues within its program.

The team’s home game against Georgia Tech scheduled for Saturday was postponed Thursday due to “a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing,” the ACC said in a press release.

N.C. State announced Wednesday that there was a coronavirus cluster within its athletics department.

