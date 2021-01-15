Clemson moves CJ Spiller to on-field coaching role as Dabo Swinney shuffles staff

CJ Spiller ASSOCIATED PRESS

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is shuffling his staff, The State confirmed Friday, with tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Danny Pearman set to move into an off-field role at Clemson.

With the opening, former Tigers star C.J. Spiller will now coach running backs after serving in an off-field role. Spiller’s hire is expected to be officially approved at a Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 4.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will take over the tight end position. Elliott previously coached running backs, in addition to his role as the OC.

The plan is for Pearman to move into a scouting role. That will include self-scouting, as well as transfer portal evaluations. Swinney has typically been against accepting transfers, but it appears that his stance on that is now changing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.