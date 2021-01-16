Live updates: UNC basketball at Florida State

North Carolina travels to face Florida State at noon in an ACC basketball game Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Tar Heels have won three straight games, but face their toughest test, perhaps, since Iowa. The Seminoles enter after beating N.C. State 105-73 on Wednesday. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

The Tar Heels are seeking their first win at FSU since a 106-90 victory on Jan. 4, 2016. The Seminoles have won 19 straight ACC games at home including Wednesday night’s 105-73 win over N.C. State in which they shot 70.7 percent from the field. It was the sixth-highest shooting percentage in program history.

Starting lineups

North Carolina will start: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks. It’s the first time in five games the Heels stuck with the same lineup from the previous game. Florida State will start Anthony Polite, Rayquan Evans, Raiquan Gray, M.J. Walker, Balsa Koprivica.