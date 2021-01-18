NC State basketball coach says 5 members of program are in COVID-19 quarantine

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts encourages his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said Monday five members of the Wolfpack program are in quarantine for COVID-19 issues but that the intention was to play the North Carolina game Saturday.

The ACC on Sunday announced the Wolfpack’s game Wednesday against Virginia was being postponed because of COVID problems in the NCSU program. That was the third ACC game the Pack has had postponed this season during the pandemic.

“We’re trying to get on the court and it’s been a challenge,” Keatts said on the ACC coaches teleconference call. “We have full intentions on trying to be ready to go on Saturday but a lot of that is going to come down to whatever happens with the contact tracing and the virus.”

Keatts said the Wolfpack had a positive test for coronavirus for a “Tier I person” the day after returning from its last game — a 105-73 loss at Florida State on Jan. 13. Keatts said the person has continued to be tested but the results remained positive.

“A couple of days after that, we had another part of our party test positive also,” he said.

“It’s a little frustrating but we’re not going to get frustrated with what we have going on around the country, and I pray for everybody who’s going through this stuff.”

Keatts said practice has been “very limited” and he is not sure from day to day who will be available for a workout. In addition to the COVID-19 issues, guard Braxton Beverly and center Manny Bates have been dealing with injuries.

Keatts said he is not sure if the postponed games will be made up, suggesting that perhaps the ACC Tournament dates could be moved back to allow the missed games to be played.

“I don’t even know if that’s an option,” he said. “I’m confident we will make the games up or try our best to make it up. ... I think every coach in the league wants to play those games.”

NCSU’s scheduled game Dec. 16 against Louisville was postponed because of COVID issues in the Louisville program. The Pack then had its game Jan. 16 against Georgia Tech postponed.

Earlier, the Pack had nonconference games against Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic canceled.

Last week, NCSU reported a coronavirus cluster in the athletics department but did not name which teams or sports were affected.