No fans allowed. UNC’s spring sporting events will be closed to the general public.

As the University of North Carolina begins classes for the spring semester in Chapel Hill, the athletic department announced its sporting events will still be closed to the general public.

Attendance will be limited to two family members per athlete, in accordance with state guidelines, according to the school’s website, as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The announcement is a continuation of UNC’s policy from the fall. The state did allow outdoor stadiums that seated 10,000 or more to have limited attendance of up to 7% capacity during the fall. Carolina had up to 3,500 fans in Kenan Stadium for football games. But none of the spring sports venues including Boshamer Stadium (5,100) for baseball and Dorrance Field (4,200) for soccer and lacrosse fit into that category.