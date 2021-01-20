ACC

Wolfpack assistant football coach McDonald leaves for Illinois

N.C. State co-offensive coordinators George McDonald, left, and Des Kitchings talks during warmups before N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, November 30, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s football staff is losing a coach.

George McDonald, who spent six seasons with the Pack, has joined the Illinois staff as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach on Bret Bielema’s new Illini staff, it was announced Wednesday.

McDonald, 44, is a former Illini wide receiver and four-year letter winner who also starred for Illinois in track.

McDonald was named co-offensive coordinator with the Wolfpack for the 2019 season, but head coach Dave Doeren brought in Tim Beck as offensive coordinator in 2020.

McDonald, who came to NCSU from Syracuse, also served the Pack’s assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator for Doeren during his six seasons.

Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
