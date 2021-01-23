ACC
Live updates: UNC vs NC State basketball
N.C. State travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina at 2 p.m., in an ACC basketball game Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.
The Wolfpack have lost three straight games and spent the past 10 days stuck in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocol. The Tar Heels enter after beating Wake Forest 80-73 on Wednesday. Carolina owns a 32-5 record against the Pack under coach Roy Williams. But N.C. State’s 79-76 victory in their meeting on Dec. 22 has it positioned for its first season sweep of UNC since the 2002-03 season.
Starting lineups
North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Blacky, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks.
N.C. State: Braxton Beverly, Devon Daniels, Thomas Allen, Jericole Hellems, D.J. Funderburk.
