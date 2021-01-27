Tennessee has its head coach. It’s not Clemson’s Tony Elliott

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is staying put.

Tennessee is hiring Josh Heupel as its next head coach according to multiple reports, including one from Yahoo! Sports. Heupel comes to Tennessee from UCF.

Elliott was very much in the mix for the Tennessee job, a source told The State. However, ultimately he is remaining with the Tigers.

That is obviously very good news for Clemson.

Elliott has been on staff at Clemson since 2011. He has served as the Tigers’ play caller since 2015. The Tigers have reached the College Football Playoff in each of Elliott’s six seasons as offensive coordinator, winning a pair of national titles.