Duke-Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets up early

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Riding a three-game losing streak, Duke (5-5, 3-3 ACC) plays Georgia Tech (7-4, 3-2 ACC) in an ACC game Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Follow along here for updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.







First half update: GT erases Duke’s early lead

After Duke built an early six-point lead with a strong start, Georgia Tech shot its way back to take a 20-16 lead with 7:54 left in the first half.

Three-pointers from Jose Alvarado and Khalid Moore spurred a 10-2 Yellow Jackets run to wipe out Duke’s lead.

Duke hit 8 of its first 19 shots and has four turnovers.

Coach K sticks with same lineup

Even though Duke lost 70-65 at Louisville on Saturday, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski is sticking with the same five players who started that game in Tuesday’s game with Georgia Tech. Duke’s starters include sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore and freshmen Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach. Krzyzewski liked the team’s competitiveness even though missed open shots late led to the loss.

Blue Devils seek to halt rare long losing streak

Duke has lost three games in a row for the first time since 2016 need a win over Georgia Tech to avoid the program’s first four-game losing streak since 2007. That Duke team, which finished 22-11, suffered through a pair of four-game losing streaks, one in early February in ACC play and another over the season’s final four games.