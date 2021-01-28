NC State’s 2021 football schedule comes out Thursday. Here’s what we know so far.

N.C. State will open the 2021 football season with a home game against South Florida and a road trip to Mississippi State. That much was already known. The rest of the schedule will be announced -- along with all 14 ACC schedules -- Thursday on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” show starting at 9 a.m.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the morning with the Wolfpack’s complete schedule and analysis.

So far, here’s what we know about N.C. State’s schedule:

The Wolfpack, which finished 8-4 after a loss to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, will return to Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 2 against South Florida, the first of three nonconference games to start the season.

That’s followed by a trip to Starkville, Miss., to play Mississippi State on Sept. 11 -- a rematch of the 2015 Belk Bowl that featured future NFL quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Dak Prescott -- and a home game on Sept. 18 against FCS opponent Furman. N.C. State’s other nonconference game is against Louisiana Tech at home on Oct. 2.

In the ACC, the Wolfpack’s rotating crossover opponent from the Coastal Division is Miami as the conference returns to the division format. N.C. State will host Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina and Syracuse and travel to Boston College, Florida State, Miami and Wake Forest.

N.C. State went 3-2 against those teams last season.

NC State 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4 vs. South Florida

Sept. 11 at Mississippi State

Sept. 18 vs. Furman

Oct. 2 vs. Louisiana Tech

(dates to be announced Thursday)

at Boston College

vs. Clemson

at Florida State

vs. Louisville

at Miami

vs. North Carolina

vs. Syracuse

at Wake Forest

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.