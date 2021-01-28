UNC’s 2021 football schedule comes out Thursday. Here’s what we know so far.

The ACC will reveal the full schedule for arguably the most-anticipated football season in North Carolina history along with the rest of the league’s schools Thursday on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” show starting at 9 a.m.

The Tar Heels are looking to improve off their 8-4 record and the school’s first-ever Orange Bowl appearance.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the morning with the Tar Heels’ complete schedule and analysis.

Here’s what we know about UNC’s schedule:

UNC’s four nonconference games include two that counted in ACC league play last season. The Heels travel to South Bend, Indiana, on Oct. 30 to take on Notre Dame, which lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

UNC will also play Wake Forest at home on Sept. 25, but the outcome will not count in league standings. The game was arranged because division play has made the in-state rivalry game only take place once every seven years. Carolina played in Winston-Salem in 2019 in a non-conference game. The only reason the team’s played last season, a 59-53 shootout won by UNC, was after the ACC revamped its schedule due to the pandemic.

Carolina will also play host to Group of 5 opponent Georgia State and have a late-season game against Football Championship Subdivision foe Wofford.

North Carolina‘s 2021 football schedule

Sept. 11 -- vs. Georgia State

Sept. 25 -- vs. Wake Forest*

Oct. 30 -- at Notre Dame

Nov. 20 -- vs. Wofford

(dates to be announced Thursday)

vs. Duke

vs. Miami

vs. Florida State

vs. Virginia

at Georgia Tech

at Pitt

at Virginia Tech

at N.C. State

* -- non-conference game

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.