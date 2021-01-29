UNC football: Mack Brown pulls from Tar Heels’ past for running backs coach

Auburn hired former UNC assistant Larry Porter Saturday. Courtesy of UNC

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown announced on Friday the hiring of Larry Porter as its new running backs coach. Porter takes over for Robert Gillespie, who left UNC for the same position at Alabama.

It’s not Porter’s first stint in Chapel Hill or on Brown’s staff. He served as running backs coach on Larry Fedora’s staff from 2014-2016 at UNC before going to Auburn. Porter last teamed with Brown in his final season at Texas in 2013.

“Larry checks a number of boxes that make him a perfect fit for this role,” Brown said in a statement. “He has history at Carolina so he understands the place. He’ll be able to hit the ground running in recruiting because of his familiarity, and he brings a wealth of on-field coaching experience that will be valuable to the program.”

Porter, who was a head coach at Memphis in 2010 and 2011, is also a two-time national recruiter of the year.

Porter inherits the one position that had the biggest turnover from last season. Carolina lost both running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who each gained more than 1,000 yards last season, to the NFL draft.

There will be no shortage of competition for the right to replace Carter and Williams. Junior British Brooks and sophomore Josh Henderson were the two backs to share carries in the Orange Bowl after Carter and Williams opted out of playing. Freshmen Elijah Green and D.J. Jones have had a year to get used to the system.

A couple of backs from their 2021 signing class could compete, too, including Caleb Hood and Kamarro Edwards. Ty Chandler, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, brings experience to the group.

“We have a talented group of running backs on our roster, and we expect Larry will bring out the best in them,” Brown said. “We’re looking forward to having Larry and his family return to Chapel Hill.”