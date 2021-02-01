NC State women’s basketball team beats No. 1 again. This time, it was Louisville

N.C. State has knocked off the top-ranked team in women’s college basketball for a second time this season, upsetting previously undefeated Louisville 74-60 at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday.
The Wolfpack previously beat then-No. 1 South Carolina on the road Dec. 3, 54-46. N.C. State is the first team since Stanford in 2007-08 to beat the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll twice in a season.
Monday, it was a balanced scoring effort that kept N.C. State in control. Jada Boyd, Jakia Brown-Turner and Elissa Cunane scored 16 points apiece, while Raina Perez added 15. Senior Kayla Jones, from Jamesville, grabbed 13 rebounds.
Fourth-ranked N.C. State (12-1, 7-1 ACC) next plays at UNC on Sunday.
