Duke moves quickly to fill football coaching staff opening

David Cutcliffe ventured no further than Duke’s defensive staff room to fill a staff opening.

Sam McGrath, who has been on Duke’s staff in graduate assistant and quality control positions since 2015, will become the Blue Devils linebackers coach.

The job came open on Saturday when the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons hired Lanier Goethie, who had coached Duke’s linebackers the last three seasons, to join their staff.

“Sam McGrath epitomizes everything a young man in the coaching profession should be,” Cutcliffe said in a statement. “He’s worked extremely hard, soaked up knowledge from a variety of mentors and displayed a unique ability to remain patient while pursuing his goals, and I couldn’t be prouder of Sam in earning this opportunity. His attributes, both on and off the field, coupled with his experience with our linebackers when (former defensive coordinator) Jim Knowles was with us, made this the right choice at the right time.”

McGrath originally came to Duke armed with an Ivy League education, having graduated from Brown in 2012. He previously coached linebackers at Fairleigh Dickinson (2012), Stevenson (2013) and Wagner (2014) before arriving in Durham, where he completed a master’s degree in Christian studies in 2017.

As a graduate assistant, he worked with Duke’s defense, linebackers the majority of the time, for three seasons.

Along the way, he met and married Abby Johnston, the former Duke diver who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics and, while a Duke medical school student, made the U.S. Olympic team and competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. Now Dr. Abagail McGrath, she works at Duke and the couple has a daughter, Rosemary.

“I could not be more thrilled and thankful for this opportunity to lead and grow this group on and off the field,” McGrath said. “My wife, Abby, and I have enjoyed every minute we’ve spent with these exceptional players and staff over the past six years and could not be more excited for the future of this football program.”

Part of the program during postseason victories in the 2015 Pinstripe, 2017 Quick Lane and 2018 Independence bowls, McGrath has seen how competitive the Blue Devils can be. He’s also been part of three losing seasons, including last season when Duke finished 2-9 overall with a 1-9 ACC record.

Goethie was the second defensive assistant coach to leave Duke since the season ended. Cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton became Tulane’s defensive coordinator.

Cutcliffe shuffled his staff last month, making longtime assistants and former Duke players Jeff Faris and Re’quan Boyette the team’s co-offensive coordinators. Cutcliffe had handled the play-calling during the 2020 season.

Trooper Taylor, who coached wide receivers last season, moved to defense to coach cornerbacks. Goethie added the duties as recruiting coordinator for defense two weeks before his departure. Cutcliffe has yet to reassign those duties.

Matt Guerrieri and Ben Albert remain Duke’s co-defensive coordinators, with Guerrieri calling plays during the game.