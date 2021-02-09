ACC Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Syracuse By Ethan Hyman February 09, 2021 07:46 PM ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) brings the ball past Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Raleigh, N.C. Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Syracuse Orange at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 19, 2021. N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) is pressured by Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) and Quincy Guerrier (1) and during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) is called for the foul after running into Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) tries to drive around Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Syracuse’s Joseph Girard III (11) drives around N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) knocks the ball from N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) as Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) also defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) brings the ball past Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
