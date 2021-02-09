ACC

Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Syracuse

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) brings the ball past Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) brings the ball past Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Raleigh, N.C.

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Syracuse Orange at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 19, 2021.

STATESYR10-020921-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) is pressured by Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) and Quincy Guerrier (1) and during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATESYR09-020921-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) is called for the foul after running into Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATESYR07-020921-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATESYR04-020921-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) tries to drive around Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATESYR03-020921-EDH.jpg
Syracuse’s Joseph Girard III (11) drives around N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATESYR05-020921-EDH.jpg
Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) knocks the ball from N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) as Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) also defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATESYR08-020921-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) brings the ball past Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service