Duke-Notre Dame live updates: Jalen Johnson still out of lineup

Duke looks to end a two-game losing streak and avoid a losing record when the Blue Devils play Notre Dame Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Follow along here for in-game updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap

Pregame update

Duke will start Tuesday’s afternoon game without Jalen Johnson in the starting lineup for the second game in a row. The 6-9 freshman forward, a preseason all-ACC pick, is not among today’s starting five. Instead, sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore are starting along with freshmen Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.