Clemson transfer linebacker finds new home in the SEC

Former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has found his new home.

Jones announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is transferring to LSU. He started seven games for Clemson this past season, recording 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

Jones played Clemson’s Nickel/Sam spot in Brent Venables’ defense, taking over for Isaiah Simmons after he was drafted in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. With Jones moving on, rising sophomore Trenton Simpson is the favorite to replace him.

Jones signed with Clemson for the class of 2018 as a four-star recruit.

The former IMG Academy star is one of five Clemson players who has entered the portal since the Tigers lost to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, joining Jordan Williams, Nyles Pinckney, LeAnthony Williams and Kaleb Boateng.

Jordan Williams is now at Virginia Tech, while Pinckney is at Minnesota. Williams and Boateng have yet to commit.

Make your next move your best move️ @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/lHvYzAFBuE — Mike Jones Jr (@_mjones24) February 10, 2021