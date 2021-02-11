ACC Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Clemson By Ethan Hyman February 11, 2021 05:56 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the No. 4 N.C. State Wolfpack women’s victory over the Clemson Tigers at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25), right, laughs with Jakia Brown-Turner (11) as a timeout is called during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) pulls the rebound from Clemson’s Weronika Hipp (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) steals the ball from Clemson’s Hannah Hank (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) shoots as Clemson’s Kendall Spray (3) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Clemson’s Delicia Washington (00) passes around the pressure by N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) pulls in the rebound in front of Clemson’s Nique Cherry (35) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Clemson’s Gabby Elliott (10) shoots as N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) shoots as Clemson’s Tylar Bennett (55) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) prepares to shoot during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
