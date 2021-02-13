NC State-Duke basketball live updates: Blue Devils take big early lead

N.C. State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, left, talks with Duke Director of Athletics Kevin White before N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State hosts Duke in ACC basketball at PNC Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. Follow along here for in-game updates and check back after the game for a full recap:

First half update: Hot start by Blue Devils

Duke hit 10 of its first 14 shots, reeling off 14 consecutive points during one stretch, to build a 28-12 lead over NC State with 7:48 to play in the first half.

Matthew Hurt hit his first four shots, including three 3-pointers, to score 11 early points for the Blue Devils. Hurt picked up his second foul with 10:38 left in the half and went to the bench.

But NC State was unable to take advantage. The Wolfpack turned the ball over nine times in the game’s first 11 minutes.

Pregame update

Duke is sticking with the same starting lineup for the third game in a row. The Blue Devils are starting Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams. The Wolfpack starting lineup includes DJ Funderburk, Shakeel Moore, Jericole Hellems, Thomas Allen and Manny Bates.