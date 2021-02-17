North Carolina fans streaming Wednesday’s game against Northeastern on ACC Network Extra will hear a familiar voice doing color commentary.

Former UNC forward Tyler Hansbrough, whose number hangs among the retired jerseys in the Dean E. Smith Center, will make his broadcast debut as the Tar Heels (12-7) dip outside of ACC competition to play the Huskies.

ACC Network Extra can be viewed on the ESPN app. Hansbrough will join Kyle Straub, who will handle play-by-play.

UNC added the game with Northeastern late on Monday after its scheduled game with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Hokies had several players subjected to contact tracing quarantine.

Hansbrough is arguably the most popular UNC player during coach Roy Williams’ tenure in Chapel Hill. And is one of the most revered players to ever play for the Heels.

He played seven seasons in the NBA after helping Carolina capture the 2009 national championship and is still playing professionally in China.

Hansbrough may be broadcasting for the first time, but he should know this team well. Sophomore forward Armando Bacot said back in October that Hansbrough played with the team in pickup games.

“I remember as a little kid watching Tyler Hansbrough and seeing how good he is and then actually being on the floor with him is kind of crazy,” Bacot said. “Y’all know how Pyscho T is — he’s just so physical. He’s always trying to go through your chest on every play. So you’ve just got to be prepared and not get a tooth knocked out or something.”

Northeastern at UNC

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Watch: ACC Network