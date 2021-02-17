Duke-Wake Forest live updates: Blue Devils sprint to big early lead

Duke and Wake Forest complete their two-game ACC regular-season basketball series Wednesday night with an 8:30 p.m. game at Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum. The Blue Devils and Demon Deacons played on Jan. 9 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with Duke winning 79-68. Follow along here for updates from the arena and check back after the game for a full recap:
First half update: Duke in control
Excellent ball movement in half courts sets led to plenty of open shots for Duke early and the Blue Devils took advantage against Wake Forest.
Duke hit 12 of its first 20 shots (60%), including 5 of 9 3-pointers, to build a 29-13 lead. The Deacons made just 5 of their first 17 shots and turned the ball over five times to fall behind.
Pregame update
Duke is sticking with the same starting lineup it has used for the last three games. Freshman center Mark Williams starts in the post along with sophomore forward Matthew Hurt. The perimeter players are sophomore Wendell Moore and freshmen DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach.
Williams took over the starting job from freshman Jalen Johnson three games ago. Johnson told the staff on Monday he was declaring for the NBA Draft and ending his college career.
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
Comments