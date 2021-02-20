NC State at Wake Forest live blog: Wolfpack looks for its second straight road win

NC. State travels to Winston-Salem Saturday at 2 p.m. for a showdown with Wake Forest. The Wolfpack is coming off a win at Pitt and the Demon Deacons lost at home Duke last Wednesday. Follow The News & Observer’s N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates from Lawrence Joel.

This blog will update during and after the game.

CAM HAYES TAKES CONTROL

N.C. State freshman guard felt good early in his first return to the Triad. The Greensboro native knocked down consecutive 3s to put the Wolfpack 20-14. In a 30 second span between the triples, he also had a steal. The energy from Hayes must have been contagious as N.C. State pulled ahead by 11 by the under-8 timeout.

The Pack forced eight turnovers, scoring 14 points off those Wake Forest mistakes.

Dereon Seabron was also aggressive early, scoring six points and getting to the foul line for four shots.

PACK LOOKS FOR SEASON SWEEP

N.C. State (9-9, 5-8 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (6-10, 3-10) 72-67 last month in PNC and looks to close out the sweep. For the second straight game, the Pack will be without guard Thomas Allen.

Allen was in a walking boot Wednesday versus Pittsburgh. The Raleigh native wasn’t wearing a boot Saturday.