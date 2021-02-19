ACC

Virginia at Duke basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

As is usually the case in most seasons, Virginia and Duke have just one game on the ACC’s regular-season schedule.

It finally arrives on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

No. 7 Virginia (15-4, 11-2 ACC) sits atop the ACC standings. But second-place Florida State (12-3, 8-2) walloped the Cavaliers, 81-60, on Monday night in Tallahassee, Florida. Duke (9-8, 7-6) has won its last two games, including an 84-60 win at Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Blue Devils basketball

The game tips off at 8 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services. Louisville’s 6 p.m. game at UNC precedes the Duke-Virginia game on ESPN.

Betting odds

Virginia opened as a two-point favorite Friday and the line, after momentarily flipping to Duke being favored by 1 point, now shows the Cavaliers as a 1-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 131.5 points. Of note, Duke has only entered one game this season as an underdog. That happened on Jan. 23 when Louisville was a 2.5-point home favorite over the Blue Devils. The Cardinals covered by winning the game, 70-65.

Virginia at Duke

When: 8 p.m., Saturday

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham

Watch: ESPN

