When’s the last time Duke, UNC, NC State, Hurricanes and Hornets all won on the same day?

Almost everyone was a winner Saturday in the state of North Carolina. Almost. Sorry, Wake Forest.

For the first time in almost two years, Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State, the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte Hornets all won on the same day.

Duke held off Virginia on the final possession for a 66-65 win. North Carolina blew out Louisville, 99-54. And N.C. State won on the road at Wake Forest, 80-62.

In Raleigh, Alex Nedeljkovic posted an 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Hurricanes continued their hot start to the season. In Charlotte, the Hornets won a wild one over the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors, with Terry Rozier scoring four points in the final 10 seconds to win 102-100 thanks in part to a pair of technicals on Draymond Green.

It was a crazy day ... almost as crazy as the last time this happened, on March 24, 2019.

On that day, Duke narrowly escaped against Central Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina moved on to the Sweet 16 with a win over Washington in Columbus, Ohio. And N.C. State beat Harvard at Reynolds Coliseum in the third round of the NIT.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the border, (rookie) Andrei Svechnikov scored his 19th goal of the season in overtime to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 win in Montreal and Jeremy Lamb hit a half-court prayer at the buzzer to give the Hornets a 115-114 win in Toronto.

While two years may not seem like a long time, according to ESPN, that’s the only other time all five teams have won on the same day since the Hurricanes moved to North Carolina in 1997.