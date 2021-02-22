UNC football coach Mack Brown is a special guest on Talking Preps tonight at 7

North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team in the first quarter against Notre Dame on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown will be a special guest on Talking Preps tonight at 7.

Talking Preps is The Charlotte Observer’s weekly streaming high school sports talk show. Brown was also a guest last spring. Fans are able to ask him questions live by posting them into the comment sections on the social network they’re using.

You can watch and participate on The Observer’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

In addition to Brown, The Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 high school football poll will be revealed, as well as preseason candidates for the Talking Preps High School Heisman, the statewide player of the year award that we’ll track each week.