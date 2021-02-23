Mack Brown talks about UNC quarterback Sam Howell as a top NFL pick, Heisman candidate

North Carolina coach Mack Brown isn’t worried about the hype from a Heisman Trophy campaign becoming a distraction for quarterback Sam Howell. Brown was a guest on the Charlotte Observer’s Talking Preps show Monday and covered everything from his use of emojis in text messages to the difficulty of recruiting in a pandemic.

He reserved some of his highest praise for Howell, who has started every game the past two seasons for the Tar Heels. Carolina has begun in earnest touting Howell as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, which Brown said he’s very much behind.

“Some people are worried about Sam, going into his junior year, trying too hard,” Brown said. “He will probably be a top round (NFL) draft choice next year and definitely right now considered a top Heisman candidate. But that he’s not built that way. He’s not going to worry about publicity. He wants to play and he wants to win.”

Howell led the ACC with 30 touchdown passes and 3,586 passing yards, which ranked sixth and fourth nationally, respectively. He’s already tied the school record for career touchdown passes with 68, which is the most through a sophomore year in ACC history. And Howell still has never thrown a fourth-quarter interception.

“Probably the biggest difference I’ve seen in him over the last two years is his ability to lead,” Brown said. “When he walks in a room right now they all turn and look, and that’s who your quarterback needs to be. And he works as hard or harder than anybody on our team, so he can challenge other guys and when he does that the other older guys step up and do the same.”