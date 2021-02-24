NC State at UVA Live blog: NC State jumps all over UVA from the start

N.C. State (10-9, 6-8) travels to Charlottesville for a midweek contest with Virginia (15-5, 11-3). The Pack, winners of two straight, looks to keep its hot streak alive. N.C. State struggles at UVA, having gone 8-1 in the Wahoos new area. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Pack hot from the start

N.C. State couldn’t have asked for a better start. The Pack raced out to a 21-10 lead, thanks to some hot shooting and stellar defense.

N.C. State hit their first three 3-point attempts and UVA started 2-7 from the floor. The Pack went on a 7-0 run and kept the Cavaliers scoreless for nearly four minutes. State led by as many as 13 points as six of the seven players to see action scored at least one bucket. Jericole Hellems scored five points in the opening minutes for the Wolfpack.

Pregame notes

N.C. State is seeking its fourth straight ACC road win. The Wolfpack is expected to start freshman Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron in the back court, with junior Jericole Hellems on the wing. Senior D.J. Funderburk and sophomore Manny Bates will start in the front court. Junior guard Thomas Allen will miss his third straight game.