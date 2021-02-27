Duke-Louisville basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) drives against Louisville’s Dwayne Sutton, right, during an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Needing more wins to solidify its NCAA tournament hopes, resurgent Duke plays Louisville Saturday night in the final home game of the season at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils (11-8. 9-6 ACC) are on a four-game winning streak and look to avenge last month’s 70-65 loss to the Cardinals (12-5, 7-4 ACC) at Louisville.

How to watch Blue Devils vs. Cardinals basketball

The game tips off at 6 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services. North Carolina’s game with Florida State tips at 4 p.m. and precedes the Duke-Louisville telecast on ESPN. So there’s a chance the Cardinals and Blue Devils will see their tip time delayed if the UNC-Florida State runs long.

Betting odds

Duke opened as a 6-point favorite Friday and the Saturday morning line now showed the Blue Devils as a 5.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 142 points.