Gamecocks get walk-off win over Clemson to open rivalry series

Clemson freshman Dylan Brewer(3) hits a double, and slides under the tag of South Carolina senior George Callil(6) during the bottom of the fourth inning during the Reedy River Rivalry at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, February 27,2021. Pool

The first South Carolina-Clemson rivalry game in football, baseball or basketball in nearly a year didn’t disappoint.

South Carolina outlasted the Tigers Saturday night at Fluor Field, earning a 3-2 walk-off win in the first meeting between the two rivals in one of the four major sports since March 1 of last year.

Andrew Eyster hit a line drive to center field just over the glove of Clemson centerfielder Bryce Teodosio to score Brady Allen and give USC the victory in 11 innings.

“My opening statement would be baseball’s back in South Carolina,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “That was a tremendous ball game, one for the ages, obviously. Great environment. It didn’t feel like there was a pandemic. That was as loud a crowd as I’ve heard in a long time.”

Both pitching staffs were outstanding as Clemson pitchers struck out 21 batters in 11 1/3 innings. It marked the most strikeouts by a South Carolina team in school history.

Gamecocks pitchers countered by striking out 16 Clemson hitters and limiting the Tigers to two runs in 11 innings.

While there were plenty of strikeouts on the night, arguably the biggest outs of the game were recorded by South Carolina freshman Will Sanders in the top of the 11th. Clemson had two on with no outs and 4-5-6 due up when Sanders entered and got James Parker to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play. Jonathan French then grounded out with a runner on third to keep the score tied at 2.

That set up South Carolina’s heroics in the bottom half of the inning.

Allen led off the 11th with a double to right-center. After a strike out on a fouled bunt attempt with two strikes, Wes Clarke was intentionally walked before Eyster’s walk-off hit.

Clemson had some heroics of its own earlier in the game. With the Tigers trailing 2-1 in the top of the ninth, Parker homered over the mini green monster in left field off USC’s Brett Kerry to tie the game at 2. However, that would be the last run South Carolina’s staff allowed.

“This team has character. I’ve seen it. They show me a couple times throughout the year, just inside stuff where they have shown me a lot of character, a lot of maturity. And I thought that’s what we had tonight,” Kingston said. “A lot of teams can crumble if you give up a heartbreaker like that, and they just kept coming and just kept coming and found a way. So it’s what you want to see out of your team.”

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Columbia. Game 3 will be played May 11 in Clemson. The game in Clemson was originally scheduled for Friday but was rained out.