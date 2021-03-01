UNC basketball at Syracuse: How to watch the game, betting lines

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) leads a fast break ahead of Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (14) during the first half on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina travels to Syracuse looking to stay in the hunt for a top four finish in the ACC standings and potentially earn a double bye in the league tournament next week. The Tar Heels (15-8, 9-5 ACC) are currently tied with Clemson for fifth place.

UNC has dominated the series with the Orange lately, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings including an 81-75 victory on Jan. 12. Carolina, which is aiming for its fourth road win in conference play, has also won the last three meetings in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse (13-8, 7-7) is stumbling having lost its last two games, both on the road, to Duke and Georgia Tech. The Orange own a 10-1 record at home this season, winning 10 straight after losing to Pittsburgh in overtime 63-60 on Jan. 6.

How to watch the Tar Heels and Orange

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services.

Betting odds

North Carolina opened as a 2-point favorite and the line as of Monday morning is still at 2, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is 149.5 points.

North Carolina at Syracuse

When: 7 p.m., Monday

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Watch: ESPN