ACC Photos: North Carolina faces Syracuse in college basketball action By Scott Sharpe March 01, 2021 08:32 PM Syracuse, N.Y. Check out photos from the University of North Carolina's ACC college basketball game against the Syracuse Orange Monday night, March 1, 2021 in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse Orange forward Marek Dolezaj (21) lays in a shot past North Carolina Tar Heels forward Walker Kessler (13) in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett syracuse.com North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) works on getting offensive position on Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier (1) in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com Dennis Nett syracuse.com North Carolina Tar Heels forward Walker Kessler (13) with first half dunk in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com Dennis Nett syracuse.com North Carolina Tar Heels forward Garrison Brooks (15) dunks the ball as Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) attempts to block the shot in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots near the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Walker Kessler (13) and guard Caleb Love (bottom) defend in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots over Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier (1) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) shoots the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Garrison Brooks (15) and guard Kerwin Walton (24) defend in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) and Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier (1) work on getting a loose ball rebound in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com Dennis Nett syracuse.com North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) and Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier (1) reach for a loose ball in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com Dennis Nett syracuse.com North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) and Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier (1) dive for a loose ball in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com Dennis Nett syracuse.com North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with the left hand past Syracuse Orange forward Marek Dolezaj (21) in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com Dennis Nett syracuse.com
