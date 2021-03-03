NC State at Notre Dame Live Blog: Wolfpack looks to continue winning streak

N.C. State (12-9, 8-8) travels to South Bend for a showdown with Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10). The Wolfpack comes into the contest on a four-game win streak. N.C. State has won four-straight ACC road games. The Pack has won three in a row over the Fighting Irish. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Pregame notes

N.C. State found out hours before tip-off that Wednesday could be their final game of the regular-season. The Wolfpack started freshman Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron in the back court, along with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the front court. N.C. State is playing on the road for the fourth time in five games.