ACC

NC State versus Georgia Tech live blog: Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets battle in semifinals

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones shoots during warmups before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021.
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones shoots during warmups before N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
GREENSBORO

N.C. State (18-2) takes on Georgia Tech (15-7) in the semifinal round of the o ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets defeated Miami, 60-57, in the quarterfinal round. The Hokies advanced by defeating Miami in the opening round. N.C. State defeated the Yellow Jackets 84-79 in Atlanta on Jan. 28. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Pregame notes

Jada Boyd scored a career-high 26 points off the bench in the previous N.C. State contest with Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have won two in a row. The Pack is expected to start seniors Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield in the backcourt, with senior Kayla Jones, sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner and junior Elissa Cunane in the frontcourt. Cunane is coming off a season-high 27 points during N.C. State’s win over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinal round.

Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service