ACC men’s basketball tournament: How to watch Wednesday’s games, betting lines, bracket

▪ The first round of the ACC tournament ended with a Notre Dame buzzer-beater by junior guard Trey Wertz to beat Wake Forest 80-77.

Four games are on the schedule for the ACC tournament’s second round on Wednesday, with NC State, Duke and North Carolina all in action at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The No. 10 Blue Devils (12-11) are playing their second game in this year’s tournament, having defeated Boston College, 86-51, on Tuesday.

No. 9 seed N.C. State (13-9) and No. 6 seed UNC (16-9) begin tournament play with the Wolfpack needing wins to make a case for an NCAA tournament bid and the Tar Heels looking to improve their seed.

How to watch ACC tournament second round

The ACC Network televises all four games in Wednesday’s second round. ACC Network is available on satellite services like DirecTV, Dish Network, cable TV plans such as Charter Spectrum, Cox Communications, AT&T Uverse and other smaller companies, and via streaming on Hulu, YouTube and Sling.

The first game of today’s quadruple-header features N.C. State against No. 8 seed Syracuse (15-8) at noon. No. 5 seed Clemson (16-6) meets 13th-seed Miami (9-16) at 2:30 p.m. to complete the afternoon session.

No. 7 seed Louisville (13-6) and Duke meet at 6:30 p.m. to start the night session with Notre Dame and UNC scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Betting odds

According to VegasInsider.com, Syracuse, Clemson, Duke and UNC are the betting favorites to advance into Thursday’s quarterfinals. The N.C. State-Syracuse game opened as a pick ‘em but the Orange are now 2-point favorites with a 146 over-under.

Clemson is favored by nine over Miami and the over-under is 126.

Duke is the only lower-seeded team installed as a favorite, with the Blue Devils giving two points to the Cardinals with the over-under at 141.

In Wednesday’s final game, the Tar Heels are favored by six points over Notre Dame with the over-under at 148.5 points.

Schedule and scores

Tuesday’s first round

No. 13 Miami 79, No. 12 Pitt 73

No. 10 Duke, 86, No. 15 Boston College 51

No. 11 Notre Dame 80, No. 14 Wake Forest 77

Wednesday’s second round

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State, noon, ACC Network

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 13 Miami, 2:30 p.m ACC Network

No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. Syracuse/NC State winner, noon, ESPN or ESPN2

No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, Pitt or Miami, 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

No. 2 Florida State vs. Louisville, Duke or Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. UNC, Notre Dame or Wake Forest, 9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Friday’s semifinals

Games at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday’s championship

Game starts at 8:30 p.m., ESPN