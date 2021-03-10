ACC

Exclusive: Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz on his March Madness moment and facing UNC

Greensboro

Trey Wertz lived a March Madness dream Tuesday night and he did it in his home state.

A Charlotte native, Wertz closed out his first ACC tournament game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that lifted Notre Dame past Wake Forest, 80-77, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Wertz discusses the play with his father, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz, in this exclusive video recorded Wednesday morning.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service