Exclusive: Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz on his March Madness moment and facing UNC

N.C. State (13-9) takes on Syracuse (15-8) opens ACC tournament play. The Wolfpack and Orange meet for the third time this season. Syracuse swept the regular seasons match ups. N.C. State enters the tournament on a five-game winning streak. The Pack has a 73-56 record in the ACC tournament. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.
Buddy Boeheim on fire
Syracuse forward Buddy Boeheim had it going early, scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting, including three made three point shots.
