Exclusive: Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz on his March Madness moment and facing UNC

Trey Wertz lived a March Madness dream Tuesday night and he did it in his home state.

A Charlotte native, Wertz closed out his first ACC tournament game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that lifted Notre Dame past Wake Forest, 80-77, at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Wertz discusses the play with his father, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz, in this exclusive video recorded Wednesday morning.