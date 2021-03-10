NC State vs. Syracuse in ACC tournament live blog: The Wolfpack down at the half

N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) and Syracuse’s Alan Griffin (0) and Quincy Guerrier (1) battle for a rebound during the first half on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 during the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (13-9) takes on Syracuse (15-8) opens ACC tournament play. The Wolfpack and Orange meet for the third time this season. Syracuse swept the regular seasons match ups. N.C. State enters the tournament on a five-game winning streak. The Pack has a 73-56 record in the ACC tournament. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Buddy Boeheim on fire

Syracuse forward Buddy Boeheim had it going early, scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting, including three made three-point shots.

N.C. State dug itself into a hole, falling behind by 11. The game was tight through the first time out, with the Pack up one, but the Orange countered with a 12-1 run before N.C. State woke up.

Thanks to nine quick points from Braxton Beverly (two 3s) and Shakeel Moore, N.C. State cut the lead to five at one point. But the Orange, who were shooting 60 percent, stretched the lead back to seven after a Marek Dolezaj basket.

Orange-Wolfpack pregame

The tournament is a homecoming for a pair of N.C. State freshmen. Guards Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore return to Greensboro for the first time. Hayes played at Greensboro Day School. Moore started his prep career at Ragsdale High School and transferred to Piedmont Classical High School. The expected starting five for N.C. State should have freshmen Hayes and Dereon Seabron in the back court, with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the front court.