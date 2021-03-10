Clemson makes early exit at ACC tournament as Miami holds on late for win

Clemson forward Aamir Simms (25) and Miami center Nysier Brooks (3) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Clemson’s trip to Greensboro for the ACC tournament was short-lived.

The Tigers fell to Miami 67-64 Wednesday afternoon, as their late rally came up just short. Clemson had the ball down 65-64 with 14 seconds left, but Nick Honor’s floater was off the mark.

Miami’s Isaiah Wong was fouled moments later and made both free throws with two seconds remaining. Clemson’s ensuing inbounds pass was stolen.

No. 5 seed Clemson led by nine midway through the first half and was ahead 36-32 at halftime, but the Tigers were outscored by seven in the second half.

No. 13 seed Miami advances to face No. 4 seed Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Tigers must now wait until Sunday to learn their NCAA tournament fate.

Next Clemson basketball game

NCAA Tournament, TBD