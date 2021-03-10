ACC
Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Notre Dame
North Carolina takes on Notre Dame at 9 p.m., Wednesday in the Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the ACC tournament. The Tar Heels (16-9) are playing as a six seed for only the second time in tournament history. It proved to be a pretty good seeding the last time, as they advanced to the 2018 championship game before losing to Virginia. The No. 11 seed Irish (11-14) beat No. 14 Wake Forest on Tuesday on a last-second 3-pointer from Trey Wertz. Carolina won the only regular season meeting between the teams, 66-65 on a basket with less than 10 seconds left by Leaky Black. The winner of UNC-Notre Dame will advance to face No. 3 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.
